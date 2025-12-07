Snowmobile crash kills Wisconsin man near Morris, coroner says

The Brief A 34-year-old Wisconsin man was killed in a snowmobile crash near far southwest suburban Morris. The snowmobile hit a sign but it was unclear why.



A 34-year-old Wisconsin man was killed in a snowmobile crash on Saturday night near far southwest suburban Morris.

What we know:

The crash happened around 8:40 p.m. at the I&M Canal and the viaduct crossing at Nettle Creek, according to the Grundy County Coroner’s Office.

A preliminary investigation found that Cody C. Woitekaitis, of Milwaukee, was traveling eastbound on the snowmobile when he approached the viaduct and hit a sign. The crash resulted in him being ejected from the snowmobile and hitting the concrete structure of the viaduct, the coroner said.

Woitekaitis died at the scene.

Authorities did not say what exactly caused the crash.

The Coroner’s Office and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources are investigating the incident.