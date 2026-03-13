Dolton duo charged after deputies recover large cache of drugs, guns

The Brief Cook County police recovered more than a kilogram of cocaine, along with other drugs and guns at a home in Dolton on Monday. Two men, ages 42 and 24, were arrested and charged with multiple felonies. One of them was ordered held in jail, while the other was released after a court hearing.



Two Dolton men are facing multiple felony charges after Cook County Sheriff’s police recovered a large amount of drugs and guns during a search warrant at a home in the south suburb earlier this week.

What we know:

Officers executed a search warrant on Monday in the 14400 block of South Ingleside Avenue as part of a narcotics investigation.

During the search, deputies recovered 1,350 grams of cocaine, 862 grams of methamphetamine, 84 grams of crack cocaine, 67 ecstasy pills, 10 Xanax pills and 727 grams of weed, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

Drugs recovered from Dolton home.

Investigators also found three firearms, ammunition, thousands of dollars in cash, drug paraphernalia and digital scales inside the home.

Two residents were taken into custody: 42-year-old Darius Sparks and 24-year-old Donzelle Zimmerman.

42-year-old Darius Sparks and 24-year-old Donzelle Zimmerman, both of Dolton.

Zimmerman was charged with armed violence, aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of ecstasy and manufacture/delivery of ecstasy.

Sparks was charged with manufacture/delivery of cocaine, manufacture/delivery of fentanyl, methamphetamine manufacturing, possession of methamphetamine, manufacture/delivery of cannabis, possession of cannabis, possession of cocaine and possession of a controlled substance.

What's next:

On Tuesday, a judge ordered Zimmerman held in custody at the Cook County Jail. Sparks was ordered released from custody following his hearing.