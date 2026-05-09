Chicago weather: Nice Mother’s Day ahead, storms possible Tuesday

After a warm day in the 70s, cooler but still pleasant weather is expected across the Chicago area on Sunday Mother's Day, with highs reaching the mid-60s under mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will be slightly lower near the lakefront, remaining in the upper 50s, while inland areas see more sunshine and milder conditions. Clear skies and dry air are expected overnight, with lows dipping into the upper 40s.

A cold front moving through the region will bring even cooler temperatures Monday, with highs near the upper 50s, before a chance of showers and thunderstorms returns Tuesday. Warmer weather is expected later in the week, with temperatures potentially climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s.