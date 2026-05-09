Off-duty firefighter praised for containing Crystal Lake fire: officials

The Brief An off-duty Crystal Lake firefighter spotted a house fire, called 911, alerted the resident, and began putting out the flames with a garden hose. Crews arrived and finished extinguishing the fire, which was contained to minor exterior damage thanks to the firefighter’s quick actions. The fire was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials, and no injuries were reported.



An off-duty Crystal Lake firefighter is being praised for helping to stop a residential fire on his way home.

According to officials, an off-duty firefighter spotted flames at a home in the 400 block of Golf Road while he was on his way home. After calling 911, the firefighter alerted the resident to evacuate the home and began putting out the fire, on a deck and pergola at the rear of the home, using a garden hose.

When crews arrived, they finished extinguishing the flames and evaluated the structure. Officials say that due to the off-duty firefighter's quick thinking, the fire only caused minor damage to the home's exterior siding, deck, and pergola.

According to officials, the fire was caused by improper disposal of smoking materials.

No injuries were reported.