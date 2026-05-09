Man critically injured in Little Village shooting after altercation: police
CHICAGO - A man is in critical condition after he was involved in a physical altercation in the Little Village neighborhood, according to Chicago police.
Around 2:19 p.m., a 40-year-old man was involved in a physical altercation with a male offender in the 2800 block of S. St. Louis, police say. The suspect pulled out a firearm and shot the victim multiple times in the body, according to police.
The 40-year-old was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
Area Four Detectives are investigating the incident.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.