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Man critically injured in Little Village shooting after altercation: police

By Lauren Westphal
Published  May 9, 2026 4:30pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • A 40-year-old man was shot multiple times after a physical altercation in Little Village, police said.
    • The shooting happened around 2:19 p.m. in the 2800 block of South St. Louis.
    • The victim is in critical condition at Mt. Sinai Hospital, and Area Four detectives are investigating.

CHICAGO - A man is in critical condition after he was involved in a physical altercation in the Little Village neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Around 2:19 p.m., a 40-year-old man was involved in a physical altercation with a male offender in the 2800 block of S. St. Louis, police say. The suspect pulled out a firearm and shot the victim multiple times in the body, according to police.

The 40-year-old was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Area Four Detectives are investigating the incident.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.

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