Woman found dead after disturbance reported in Campton Hills, police investigating
CAMPTON HILLS, Ill. - The Campton Hills Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a woman was found dead on Friday.
What we know:
Around 10:45 p.m., police responded to a report of a disturbance in the 4N600 block of Brookside West Drive. When they arrived, officers found a woman who was dead at the scene.
Police say this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.
The Kane County Coroner's Office has not yet released the victim's identity.
Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information should contact Detective Oberth of the Campton Hills Police Department Unit at 630-524-6261.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Campton Hills Police Department.