Woman found dead after disturbance reported in Campton Hills, police investigating

The Brief Police in Campton Hills are investigating a woman’s death after responding to a disturbance late Friday night on Brookside West Drive. The woman was found dead at the scene; authorities say the incident is isolated and poses no public threat. The victim’s identity has not been released, and police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.



The Campton Hills Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a woman was found dead on Friday.

What we know:

Around 10:45 p.m., police responded to a report of a disturbance in the 4N600 block of Brookside West Drive. When they arrived, officers found a woman who was dead at the scene.

Police say this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

The Kane County Coroner's Office has not yet released the victim's identity.

Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information should contact Detective Oberth of the Campton Hills Police Department Unit at 630-524-6261.