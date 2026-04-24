Suburban Chicago gas station sells $1M winning lottery ticket
LOMBARD, Ill. - A DuPage County resident has claimed a $1 million top prize from an Illinois Lottery instant ticket purchased at a Lombard gas station.
What we know:
The winner, who chose to remain anonymous and identified himself as "Lucky," bought the $50 Millionaire Club ticket at a Mobil Gas station at 435 W. Roosevelt Road, a store he said he visits regularly.
The man said he initially bought one losing ticket before deciding to try again, scratching the second ticket during a break at work and discovering he had won the jackpot.
What they're saying:
"I just celebrated my birthday a few weeks ago, so this win feels like the perfect gift," he said.
The winner said he plans to use the winnings to invest in his family’s future, purchase a new home, update his wardrobe and donate a portion to a local hospital.
The Mobil Gas station that sold the winning ticket will receive a $10,000 bonus, equal to 1% of the prize, according to the Illinois Lottery.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Illinois Lottery.