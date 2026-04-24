Suburban Chicago gas station sells $1M winning lottery ticket

The Brief A DuPage County man won a $1 million Illinois Lottery prize. He bought the winning ticket at a Lombard gas station after first purchasing a losing one. He plans to invest in his family, buy a home and donate part of the winnings.



A DuPage County resident has claimed a $1 million top prize from an Illinois Lottery instant ticket purchased at a Lombard gas station.

What we know:

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous and identified himself as "Lucky," bought the $50 Millionaire Club ticket at a Mobil Gas station at 435 W. Roosevelt Road, a store he said he visits regularly.

The man said he initially bought one losing ticket before deciding to try again, scratching the second ticket during a break at work and discovering he had won the jackpot.

What they're saying:

"I just celebrated my birthday a few weeks ago, so this win feels like the perfect gift," he said.

The winner said he plans to use the winnings to invest in his family’s future, purchase a new home, update his wardrobe and donate a portion to a local hospital.

The Mobil Gas station that sold the winning ticket will receive a $10,000 bonus, equal to 1% of the prize, according to the Illinois Lottery.