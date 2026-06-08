Chicago bars bring the energy for World Cup watch parties

The Brief Chicago is not hosting any World Cup matches, but local soccer bars expect huge crowds throughout the tournament. Longtime soccer destination The Globe Pub and newcomer Soccer House are preparing special viewing experiences for fans. Bar owners say the tournament's return to U.S. soil is expected to bring an electric atmosphere to Chicago soccer supporters.



Chicago won't host a World Cup match this summer, but that isn't stopping local soccer fans from getting in on the action.

Two Chicago bars are preparing for packed crowds, special events and all-day watch parties as fans gather to cheer on teams from around the world. Owners say the excitement surrounding the tournament's return to the United States is expected to create one of the biggest soccer summers in recent memory.

The backstory:

At The Globe Pub, staff members have seen firsthand how passionate soccer fans can be during major international tournaments.

Assistant General Manager and bartender Hector Estrada said crowds often begin lining up hours before kickoff.

"This becomes really full. We have a line outside. They come as early as six in the morning," Estrada said.

The Globe Pub has been a gathering place for soccer fans since 2004 and plans to show matches throughout the tournament with indoor and outdoor viewing options.

"We're going to have all these open, sound on inside and outside. Just a whole party, honestly. A whole party for the summer," Estrada said.

Meanwhile, across town in West Town, Soccer House is preparing for its first World Cup since opening in April.

Owner Garret Drexler believes the tournament will introduce even more people to Chicago's growing soccer culture.

"It's going to be an unbelievable summer of soccer. At Soccer House, we're going to be here to embrace every incredible moment of it," Drexler said.

Drexler says the World Cup will serve as a launching point for year-round programming featuring international and domestic soccer leagues.

Dig deeper:

Soccer House is planning outdoor viewing experiences in its German-style beer garden, where fans will be able to watch matches throughout the summer.

"We're gonna watch the World Cup under the sun and the stars this summer," Drexler said.

The venue is also incorporating soccer culture into its menu, featuring items inspired by countries around the world, including Argentinian smoked sausage, German pretzels and stadium-style ramen dishes inspired by Mexico.

Drexler said the goal is to celebrate not only the sport itself, but also the cultures connected to it.

What they're saying:

"Honestly, the people. It's really exciting to see people," Estrada said. "You're just watching everybody's faces look at the screen. You hear it, and honestly, your ears start ringing. It's pretty insane."

Drexler added that the World Cup offers a unique opportunity to introduce new fans to the sport while creating a community gathering place that extends beyond the tournament.

What's next:

The World Cup begins Thursday, June 11.

The United States men's national team plays its first match on Friday, June 12.

While Chicago may not have a stadium hosting matches, local soccer bars say fans won't have to travel far to find a World Cup atmosphere.