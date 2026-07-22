Nolan Wells death: Independent autopsy findings revealed in Chicago

The Brief Attorney Ben Crump announced preliminary findings from an independent autopsy in the death of 18-year-old Nolan Wells during a Wednesday morning news conference in Chicago. The announcement comes as Rev. Al Sharpton is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case. Authorities have not released the official autopsy or determined Wells' cause and manner of death as the investigation continues.



Attorney Ben Crump released preliminary findings from an independent autopsy Wednesday morning in the death of Mississippi teenager Nolan Wells during a news conference at the NAACP National Convention in Chicago.

Nolan Wells independent autopsy findings

What we know:

Crump was joined by Wells' parents, Christine and Elmore Wonsley, at an 8 a.m. news conference at McCormick Place. The family's legal team released the first public medical findings from an independent examination of the 18-year-old's death.

Nolan Wells

Dr. Roger Mitchell performed the independent autopsy after Wells' body was released following the initial autopsy.

In his preliminary report, Mitchell concluded the cause and manner of Wells' death remain undetermined pending investigation because of several limitations encountered during the second examination.

Mitchell found a 12-by-8-inch area of red discoloration in the deep soft tissue on the back of Wells' head, over the occipital bone. He said the cause of the discoloration is unknown. The report notes there were no skull fractures, no cuts to the skin over the area and no other deep tissue injuries. Because of the body's advanced decomposition, Mitchell said he could not determine whether the discoloration was an injury that occurred around the time Wells died, but said it was significant enough to warrant further investigation. He also noted the finding would not have been detected during the initial autopsy because a posterior head and neck dissection was not performed.

Mitchell also said key structures in Wells' neck — including the trachea, laryngeal cartilages and hyoid bone — were not provided with the body after the initial autopsy because they were kept for additional testing. As a result, he said he could not rule out a neck injury as a contributing factor or cause of death.

The report also says the initial autopsy prevented Mitchell from directly examining the airway, lungs and stomach, and that toxicology results were not yet available. He wrote that investigators still need to determine the circumstances under which Wells entered the water, including whether he was conscious or unconscious and whether he entered voluntarily or was forced into the water.

Mitchell concluded he could not rule out whether any intervening, non-accidental factors contributed to or caused Wells' death. He said additional investigative and forensic information is needed before determining the cause and manner of death.

The backstory:

The independent autopsy comes as Rev. Al Sharpton has offered a $50,000 reward through the National Action Network for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

"He was not on that island by himself," Sharpton said. "Somebody saw something and knows something. So I didn't come to make money. I came to give money. Stand up and tell the truth."

Sharpton announced the reward during Wells' funeral Monday, saying someone at the July 4 gathering on Mississippi's Horn Island knows what happened.

"We cannot say it was racist, but we cannot say it was not racist," Sharpton said. "So let's not judge either way until all the evidence is in."

Wells disappeared July 4 after traveling by boat with friends to Horn Island. His body was found July 6 near the island's northwestern tip after a two-day search. Authorities have not announced a cause or manner of death, and the investigation remains ongoing.

The official autopsy has not been released, making Wednesday's announcement the first independent medical findings expected to be shared publicly.

What's next:

The NAACP recently adopted a resolution calling on local, state and federal authorities, including the U.S. Department of Justice, to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into Wells' death.