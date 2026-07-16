Chicago Fire game today: Is it still on despite wildfire smoke?

The Brief Chicago Fire FC's match against the Vancouver Whitecaps was rescheduled after hazardous wildfire smoke hit the Chicago area. Chicago's air quality reached an AQI of 291 Thursday afternoon, ranking among the worst in the world because of smoke from Canadian wildfires. Wildfire smoke is expected to improve Friday, with showers and thunderstorms possible.



Wildfire smoke from Canada is blanketing the Chicago area today, creating some of the worst air quality the region has seen this year.

Chicago Fire FC's match against the Vancouver Whitecaps was set to take place tonight at Soldier Field.

Is the game still happening? Here's what we know so far.

Chicago Fire game today

What we know:

Around 3:20 p.m., the Fire announced that the match would be rescheduled against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

"We share our fans' disappointment, especially given the excitement surrounding our first match back following the FIFA World Cup break and the anticipation of welcoming more than 40,000 fans to Soldier Field," said Dave Baldwin, President of Business Operations for Chicago Fire FC. "With a marquee matchup against Vancouver, the anticipated home debut of Robert Lewandowski, and the Two Friends post-match concert, tonight was expected to be a special evening at Soldier Field. While we know this decision is disappointing, health and safety must come first. We appreciate our fans’ understanding and look forward to welcoming them back soon."

The match has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 6 at Soldier Field. Tickets purchased for today's match will remain valid for the rescheduled date.

Chicago is currently ranked among the worst cities for air quality, with an AQI of 291 due to the wildfire smoke and pollution.

When will the smoke clear out?:

Forecasters expect wildfire smoke to begin clearing Friday. There is also a chance for showers and thunderstorms, though severe weather is not expected.

For the latest forecast and air quality updates, follow our live weather coverage.