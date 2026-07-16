Chicago's air quality is among the worst in the world amid wildfire smoke

The Brief Chicago ranked among the world’s worst cities for air quality Thursday, with an AQI of 291 due to wildfire smoke and pollution. Smoke from Canada and other states pushed conditions into the "very unhealthy" category, posing higher risks for children, older adults and people with health conditions. Officials recommend limiting outdoor exposure, monitoring air quality and using precautions like air filters and keeping car windows closed.



Chicago ranked among the worst cities in the world for air quality Thursday with an Air Quality Index reading of 291 as wildfire smoke and pollution created unhealthy conditions across the region.

Worst air quality in the world

What we know:

Minneapolis had the worst air quality among major cities with an AQI of 380, followed by Detroit at 324m, according to IQAir. Chicago’s reading falls in the "very unhealthy" category, meaning health officials warn that more people may experience negative health effects from spending time outdoors.

Wildfire smoke from Canada and other parts of the United States often impacts air quality across the Midwest during the summer months. The smoke is made up of gases and fine particulate matter, which can irritate the lungs and affect people's health.

Children, older adults and people with chronic respiratory or cardiovascular conditions face a higher risk of experiencing complications.

What you can do:

Health officials recommend several steps to reduce exposure, including staying indoors when possible, monitoring air quality levels and using air filters. Drivers can limit exposure by keeping vehicle windows closed and using the air conditioner’s recirculation setting.

Most polluted major cities

Breakdown:

Here is a ranking of big cities with the poorest air quality for Thursday, as of 1:30 p.m.:

Minneapolis - 380 AQI Detroit - 324 AQI Chicago - 291 AQI Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo - 186 AQI Toronto, Canada - 164 AQI