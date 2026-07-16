Chicago's air quality is among the worst in the world amid wildfire smoke
CHICAGO - Chicago ranked among the worst cities in the world for air quality Thursday with an Air Quality Index reading of 291 as wildfire smoke and pollution created unhealthy conditions across the region.
Worst air quality in the world
What we know:
Minneapolis had the worst air quality among major cities with an AQI of 380, followed by Detroit at 324m, according to IQAir. Chicago’s reading falls in the "very unhealthy" category, meaning health officials warn that more people may experience negative health effects from spending time outdoors.
Wildfire smoke from Canada and other parts of the United States often impacts air quality across the Midwest during the summer months. The smoke is made up of gases and fine particulate matter, which can irritate the lungs and affect people's health.
Children, older adults and people with chronic respiratory or cardiovascular conditions face a higher risk of experiencing complications.
What you can do:
Health officials recommend several steps to reduce exposure, including staying indoors when possible, monitoring air quality levels and using air filters. Drivers can limit exposure by keeping vehicle windows closed and using the air conditioner’s recirculation setting.
Most polluted major cities
Breakdown:
Here is a ranking of big cities with the poorest air quality for Thursday, as of 1:30 p.m.:
- Minneapolis - 380 AQI
- Detroit - 324 AQI
- Chicago - 291 AQI
- Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo - 186 AQI
- Toronto, Canada - 164 AQI
The Source: The information in this report came from AQIair and the Respiratory Health Association.