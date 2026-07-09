Dalewayne Turner murder: Wife accused in gruesome Plainfield killing cover-up to appear in court

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The Brief A Plainfield woman and her stepson are accused of dismembering and hiding the body of 38-year-old Dalewayn Turner after his killing. Investigators said the suspects allegedly stored parts of his body in a freezer and dumped other remains into Lake Mattoon. James Adams allegedly admitted to stabbing Turner but claimed he acted in self-defense, while Robin Turner is expected to appear in court.



A Plainfield woman accused of helping cover up her husband’s killing is expected to appear in court Thursday morning as prosecutors continue to build a case involving allegations of dismemberment and an attempt to hide the remains in multiple locations.

Robin Turner, 62, is charged along with James Adams, 26, in connection with the death of 38-year-old Dalewayne Turner. Both face charges of concealment of a homicidal death and dismembering a human body, according to court documents.

Dalewayne Turner murder case

The backstory:

Investigators allege that Robin Turner and Adams — identified in court records as Dalewayne Turner’s half-brother — went to extensive lengths to conceal the killing after it occurred.

According to the court documents, several body parts, including an arm with a Green Bay Packers tattoo, were placed in sealed garbage bags weighed down with concrete and dumped into Lake Mattoon. A dive team later recovered the remains from the lake.

Investigators said the rest of Dalewayne Turner’s body, including his torso and head, was discovered July 1 inside a freezer in the basement of Robin Turner’s home. Court records indicate the freezer had been purchased only days earlier. Authorities also reported finding blood dripping from the freezer’s drain and a saw blade hidden under a blanket on top of it.

Prosecutors allege the suspects used bleach, repainted areas of the home, removed and burned wood paneling and discarded rugs in an effort to hide evidence. Surveillance footage reportedly shows the pair buying weights and 20 bags of concrete before the remains were dumped.

Pictured is an arm tattoo of a skeleton holding a Green Bay Packers helmet. (Illinois State Police)

Court records also describe text messages exchanged between Robin Turner and Adams discussing items such as dollies, carpet cleaner and a hoist. In one message, Robin Turner allegedly wrote, "Be sure to fully delete everything."

According to investigators, Robin Turner told police that she left the house to visit her mother after an argument broke out between Adams and Dalewayne Turner. She said that when she returned, her husband was gone and the home smelled like bleach.

Court documents further state that Adams later admitted to another half-brother, Stephen Turner, that he had killed Dalewayne Turner. Stephen Turner said he immediately called 911 after hearing the confession.

Adams also allegedly admitted to investigators that he stabbed his half-brother to death, though he claimed he acted in self-defense.

What they're saying:

Family members said they are struggling to process the allegations.

"It was a normal day and then I got told that they killed him and put him in the freezer," Stephen Turner told FOX Chicago. "I was in shock. I was in disbelief. Dalewayne did not deserve to lose his life the way he did."

Court records show that Robin Turner previously filed for an emergency order of protection against Dalewayne Turner on March 17. The order was granted but later dismissed on April 8.

Robin Turner is scheduled to appear before a judge Thursday morning. The investigation remains ongoing.