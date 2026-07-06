Severed arm in Illinois lake: Court records say body parts found in freezer, half-brother claimed self-defense

The Brief James Adams and Robin Turner are accused of concealing and dismembering the body of 38-year-old Dalewayne Turner after investigators say Adams fatally stabbed him. Court documents allege the pair tried to cover up the killing by cleaning the home, dismembering the body, storing remains in a freezer and dumping them in Lake Mattoon, where a tattooed arm led to the victim's identification. Both defendants are scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. Thursday for a detention hearing.



Editor's note: This story contains graphic details that may be disturbing to some readers. Viewer discretion is advised.

New details have emerged in the case of a severed arm bearing a distinctive Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers tattoo that was recovered from an Illinois lake, leading investigators to identify the victim.

James Adams, 26, and Robin Turner, 62, have been charged in connection with the death of 38-year-old Dalewayne Turner. Both face charges of concealment of a homicidal death, a Class 3 felony, and dismembering a human body, a Class X felony.

The backstory:

Two charged after severed arm with Packers tattoo found in Illinois lake, police say

Will County court documents released Monday identify Adams as Dalewayne Turner's half-brother and Robin Turner as his wife.

According to the documents, Adams admitted to fatally stabbing Dalewayne Turner, while Robin Turner did not contact law enforcement after the killing.

Investigators allege the two took extensive steps to conceal the crime, including using bleach to clean the home and mask odors, repainting portions of the house, removing and burning wood paneling in a fire pit, and disposing of rugs.

Court records describe a large amount of blood at the scene and state that Dalewayne Turner's body was dismembered. Some of his remains were placed in a freezer that investigators say was purchased specifically for that purpose.

Authorities allege the remains were placed in trash bags, weighted down, sealed with duct tape and transported to Lake Mattoon, where they were dumped in an effort to prevent the victim from being found and identified.

Prosecutors said one weighted bag came apart, allowing Dalewayne Turner's tattooed arm to surface. Boaters discovered the arm on the evening of June 28.

Pictured is an arm tattoo of a skeleton holding a Green Bay Packers helmet. (Illinois State Police)

A dive team later recovered additional weighted bags containing human remains from the lake.

What they're saying:

After Adams was taken into custody June 30, court documents say he confessed to the killing but claimed he acted in self-defense.

"The one thing I will say is that I did it, but I did it out of self-defense. I will tell you guys that," James said.

During an interview with investigators June 30, Robin Turner said Adams and Dalewayne Turner argued in the living room before Adams stabbed him multiple times.

According to court documents, Adams later told Robin Turner that Dalewayne Turner either fell or was pushed down a staircase after the stabbing and that he placed the body in a freezer.

Robin Turner told investigators she believed the body was still in the freezer, which she said she purchased from Best Buy on June 19 after her previous freezer broke.

She also told investigators that the repainting and remodeling inside the home were part of renovation work completed between June 21 and June 30.

On July 1, Illinois State Police agents searched the home and found a downstairs freezer with what appeared to be a bloodstain dripping from a drain hole, according to court records.

Investigators opened the freezer and found a partial body consisting of a torso, neck and head, but no limbs, court documents state.

What's next:

Both Robin Turner and Adams are scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. Thursday for a detention hearing.