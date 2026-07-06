The Brief Illinois has reported between 11 and 30 cyclosporiasis cases since May, placing the state among those with the highest number of cases as federal and state officials investigate the outbreak. The source of the current outbreak has not been identified, and investigators have not linked it to a specific type of produce, grower or supplier. Michigan health officials have shared a list of fruits and vegetables linked to previous cyclosporiasis outbreaks to help consumers reduce their risk.



A cyclosporiasis outbreak continues across the United States, with Illinois reporting multiple cases of the parasitic illness this summer.

The infection can cause severe, sometimes explosive diarrhea and symptoms that can last more than a month.

Health officials in Michigan are reminding consumers about produce linked to previous cyclosporiasis outbreaks as investigators work to determine the source of the current outbreak.

Cyclosporiasis cases in Illinois

By the numbers:

Between 11 and 30 people in Illinois have been sickened by the parasite since May, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That places Illinois among the states reporting the highest number of cases.

(CDC)

The CDC, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and state health departments are investigating the illnesses but have not identified a common source.

List of fruits, vegetables

As of July 4, investigators had not identified a specific type of produce, grower or supplier as the source of the current outbreak.

However, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has released a list of fruits and vegetables that have been linked to previous cyclosporiasis outbreaks in the United States and Canada:

Bagged salad mixes and kits (pre-cut lettuce blends with romaine, iceberg, red cabbage, carrots)

Fresh cilantro (coriander leaves)

Fresh basil

Raspberries

Snow peas

Green onions (scallions)

What you can do:

If you are preparing or eating any of the following raw foods, take the following steps to reduce the risk of exposure:

Lettuce/leafy greens: Buy whole heads of lettuce (rather than prewashed, bagged lettuce or salad mixes), throw away the outer 2–3 layers of leaves and wash the inner leaves under running water. For leafy greens that can be cooked, cooking is the safest option.

Cilantro, basil: Wash thoroughly under running water, separating the leaves. Safest when cooked.

Raspberries: Their bumpy surface makes them especially hard to clean; the parasite can hide in the tiny crevices. Safest when cooked (pies, jams etc.). Consider frozen raspberries as an alternative (freezing may reduce but does not guarantee elimination of the parasite).

Snow peas: Wash under running water and rub the surface. Safest when cooked.

Green onions: Trim the root end and remove the outer layer, wash thoroughly under running water. Safest when cooked.

What is cyclosporiasis?

Big picture view:

Cyclosporiasis is a diarrheal illness caused by infection with the parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis, which experts say is found in developing countries and is spread by food or water contaminated with feces.

Outbreaks have occurred in the US as a result of eating contaminated fresh produce in hot weather.

It is not known to spread from person-to-person.

RELATED: CDC investigates parasite outbreak linked to 'explosive' diarrhea across 17 states

Cyclosporiasis symptoms

Timeline:

Symptoms occur two to 14 days after exposure and may include:

Frequent watery diarrhea

Loss of appetite and weight

Abdominal cramps and bloating

Nausea (vomiting is less common)

Low-grade fever

Anyone infected who does not get treatment, health experts say the illness may last for a few days to over a month. Symptoms could go away and then return one or more times.

Cyclosporiasis treatment

What you can do:

If you experience sudden, ongoing diarrhea, reach out to your health care provider and your local health department.

Symptoms can be improved with an antibiotic.