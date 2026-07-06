Trio charged after officers stop burglary in Chicago suburb, officials say

The Brief Three men were charged with burglary and felony theft after deputies stopped a burglary in progress in unincorporated Libertyville. A property owner used a GPS tracker on a rented trailer to help deputies find the suspects. Deputies arrested two men at the scene and a K9 found a third man hiding in a forest preserve.



Three men are facing charges after they were caught allegedly stealing construction equipment from a business in Chicago's north suburbs late Sunday night.

Libertyville burglary investigation

The backstory:

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said the investigation began around 11:20 p.m. when the owner of a flatbed trailer called 911.

According to deputies, the owner had rented the trailer to someone who never returned it. The trailer had a GPS tracker, which showed it was at a business in the 14200 block of West Rockland Road in unincorporated Libertyville.

When deputies arrived, they found Corey Dismukes, 56, of Chicago, and Emmanuel Harper, 45, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, near the trailer. The men were reportedly loading two skid steers onto the trailer and were in the process of stealing them.

Deputies also reviewed security video from the business and learned a third person ran away as officers arrived.

Sheriff's K9 Simba tracked the man for about 1.5 miles before finding him hiding in a nearby forest preserve. He was arrested and identified as James Yancey, 35, of Chicago Heights.

Corey Dismukes, Emmanuel Harper, and James Yancey | LCSO

What they're saying:

Sheriff John Idleburg credited the quick response from 911 dispatchers, deputies, the K9 team and the property owner for helping stop the burglary.

"This is the type of teamwork, professionalism, and dedication our employees demonstrate every day to help keep our community safe," Idleburg said. "I am proud of our team, grateful the property owner called us immediately, and pleased we were able to recover all of the stolen property."

Lake County K9 Simba

What's next:

Dismukes, Harper and Yancey were all charged with burglary and felony theft. They were due in court Monday morning.