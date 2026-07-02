Operation New Dawn: 179 charged in massive Chicago-area anti-violence crackdown

The Brief Federal authorities charged 179 people in 140 new cases as part of Operation New Dawn, a two-month anti-violence initiative targeting Chicago and Rockford offenders. The operation also led to the arrest of 305 fugitives and the recovery of 24 missing or kidnapped children, according to federal officials. Eleven federal agencies and the Chicago Police Department partnered in the effort, which focused on violent crime, guns, drugs, kidnappings and child exploitation cases.



Federal prosecutors announced Thursday that 179 people have been charged in connection with violent crimes as part of a new initiative aimed at disrupting violence during the spring and summer months.

Operation New Dawn

What we know:

Called "Operation New Dawn," the effort brought together 11 federal agencies under what officials called a first-of-its-kind "badgeless" model that emphasized cooperation across agencies.

For roughly two months starting around May 1, authorities filed 140 new federal cases against 179 people accused of crimes such as robbery, kidnapping, gun trafficking, drug trafficking, child exploitation, immigration violations and other violent offenses.

The operation resulted in 305 arrests and the recovery of 24 children, many of whom had been reported kidnapped or missing, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois.

What they're saying:

Boutros described the initiative as a new approach to federal crime fighting in Chicago, with agencies operating under "the United States flag and not the shield, badge, banner, or logo of any agency."

"As the name New Dawn embodies, it's the dawn of a new federal law enforcement era when it comes to combating violent crime in the Northern District of Illinois and being responsive to the people of the District, who want to be and feel safe," Boutros said.

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Big picture view:

Officials said the operation focused heavily on targeting repeat violent offenders in Chicago and Rockford through rapid investigations and federal prosecutions.

The participating agencies included the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Marshals Service, Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation, U.S. Postal Inspection Service and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, among others. The Chicago Police Department also assisted throughout the initiative.