Chicago crime: 10 shot, 4 killed overnight in separate overnight incidents, police say

The Brief About 10 people were shot and four killed in separate incidents across Chicago overnight, according to police reports. Four people were shot and injured in Auburn Gresham on Saturday night. A woman was shot and killed outside of a popular West Side fast food restaurant during an argument in another incident.



About 10 people were shot and four killed between Saturday night and early Sunday morning across Chicago in separate incidents, according to preliminary police reports.

What we know:

The incidents included a mass shooting on Saturday night in Auburn Gresham and a woman being shot and killed outside of a popular West Side fast food restaurant during an argument.

Auburn Gresham mass shooting

Four people were shot in the 8500 block of S. Sangamon St. in Auburn Gresham a little after 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The victims included:

A 43-year-old man who was shot in the left leg and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

A 34-year-old man who was shot in the right leg and declined medical attention.

A 32-year-old woman who had a graze wound to her left arm and declined medical attention.

A male victim of unknown age who was shot in the abdomen and taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

The exact circumstances of the shooting were unclear. Area detectives are investigating.

Maxwell Street restaurant shooting

A woman was shot outside the popular Maxwell Street restaurant in the 3800 block of W. Harrison St. around 3:37 a.m.

The victim was standing outside when she was in an argument with the unknown male gunman, police said.

The gunman shot her several times. She was struck about her body and in the head, police said.

The gunman fled the scene in a silver SUV.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she died. Authorities have not identified her.