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Chicago crime: Woman shot, killed near Maxwell Street restaurant, police say

By Alex Ortiz
FOX 32 Chicago
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 16, 2026 6:41 AM CDT
Published August 16, 2026 6:41 AM CDT
Chicago crime: 10 shot, 4 killed overnight, including mass shooting, CPD says
Chicago crime: 10 shot, 4 killed overnight, including mass shooting, CPD says

Chicago crime: 10 shot, 4 killed overnight, including mass shooting, CPD says

About 10 people were shot and four killed between Saturday night and early Sunday morning across Chicago in separate incidents, according to preliminary police reports.

The Brief

    • A woman was shot and killed outside the popular The Original Maxwell Street restaurant on Chicago's West Side early Sunday morning.
    • The woman was in an argument with a male gunman who shot her multiple times before fleeing, police said.
    • The woman has not yet been identified.

CHICAGO - A woman was shot and killed during an argument near the popular Original Maxwell Street restaurant on Chicago’s West Side early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene in the 3800 block of W. Harrison St. around 3:37 a.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

The victim was standing outside when she was in an argument with the unknown male gunman, police said.

The gunman shot her several times. She was struck about her body and in the head, police said.

The gunman fled the scene in a silver SUV.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she died.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not identified the woman.

Area detectives are investigating.

The Source

  • The information in this story was provided by the Chicago Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyEast Garfield ParkNorth Lawndale