Man wanted after allegedly slapping woman on CTA bus on Goose Island

The Brief Chicago police are searching for a man accused of slapping a woman aboard a CTA bus on Goose Island around 10:12 p.m. July 29. Police said the man yelled profanities at the woman before slapping her in the head and fleeing the bus. The woman was not injured. The suspect is described as bald, 40 to 50 years old, and was wearing a green jacket, dark pants and black shoes with white laces and white soles.



A man accused of slapping a woman aboard a CTA bus on Goose Island and fleeing the scene is being sought by police.

Man reportedly attacks woman on CTA bus

The backstory:

The incident happened about 10:12 p.m. July 29 in the 1500 block of North Clybourn Avenue.

Chicago police said a woman riding a CTA bus was approached by a man who yelled profanities at her before slapping her in the head.

The man then got off the bus and fled the scene. The woman was not injured.

Police described the man as 40 to 50 years old and bald. He was wearing a green jacket, dark pants and black shoes with white laces and white soles.

A man accused of slapping a woman aboard a CTA bus on Goose Island and fleeing the scene is being sought by police.

What you can do:

Police are urging CTA riders to remain aware of their surroundings and immediately report suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mass Transit Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference number JK-353177.