Video shows Chicago armed robbery as police seek suspects

The Brief Chicago police are trying to identify two to four people who robbed businesses at gunpoint beginning in early July. Police said the suspects arrived in a stolen gray or white Acura ADX, entered businesses with handguns and stole money and jewelry. Victims were physically attacked and one was robbed of his wallet and cellphone.



Police are asking for the public's help identifying multiple suspects in four armed robberies at businesses in three Chicago neighborhoods this summer.

Chicago armed robberies

What we know:

The robberies happened in Wicker Park, Heart of Chicago and LeClaire Courts between July 2 and Aug. 11.

According to police, two to four armed suspects arrived at each location in a stolen gray or white Acura ADX and forced their way into the businesses.

Once inside, the group demanded keys and access codes to the stores' safes to get money. They also broke glass display cases and stole jewelry.

Two victims were physically attacked during the robberies, police said. In one of the incidents, a victim's wallet and cellphone were also stolen.

Police released video connected to the investigation.

The four robberies happened:

July 2 at 9:28 a.m. in the 4500 block of South Cicero Avenue in LeClaire Courts

July 6 at 10:03 a.m. in the 1400 block of North Milwaukee Avenue in Wicker Park

Aug. 1 at 4:15 p.m. in the 4500 block of South Cicero Avenue in LeClaire Courts

Aug. 11 at 10:57 a.m. in the 2300 block of West Cermak Road in Heart of Chicago

Police described the suspects as two to four Black males wearing dark masks. One of them had a dark Glock hoodie and another had orange-lens sunglasses.

They stood about 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall and weighed between 130 and 230 pounds.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8384, Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253 or Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.

Anonymous tips can be submitted at CPDTIP.com using reference number 26-CWP-019A.