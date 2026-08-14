Man wanted in Georgia child molestation case arrested in Chicago

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The Brief A 25-year-old man wanted in Georgia on a felony child molestation charge was arrested in Chicago after authorities tracked him to a home on South Rockwell Street. Cook County sheriff’s officers and U.S. Marshals took Jalynn Montgomery into custody Aug. 12 after spotting him in a vehicle near the residence. Montgomery remains in Cook County Jail awaiting extradition to Georgia.



A man wanted in Georgia on a felony child molestation charge was arrested in Chicago this week after a Cook County Sheriff's Office investigation.

What we know:

Jalynn Montgomery, 25, was wanted by police in Savannah, Georgia in connection with an allegation that he sent an obscene photo of himself to a child.

On July 29, the U.S. Marshals Southeast Fugitive Task Force asked Cook County authorities for help locating Montgomery.

Authorities learned Montgomery might be living in the 6600 block of South Rockwell Street in Chicago's Marquette Park neighborhood and could be driving a 2014 Chevrolet Captiva.

Investigators surveilled the residence on Wednesday morning and later spotted the Captiva heading to the home's garage.

Officers stopped the vehicle and found Montgomery in the passenger seat. He was ordered out of the car and taken into custody without incident, officials said.

What's next:

Montgomery remains in Cook County Jail awaiting extradition to Georgia.