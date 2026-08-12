Long gas lines, possible fuel shortages follow severe storms in NW Indiana

The Brief Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield is urging drivers to fill their tanks before entering Lake or Porter counties because power outages have left open gas stations busy. Fifield said stations could run out of gasoline and diesel as demand remains high. Tuesday's derecho caused widespread damage and power outages across the Chicago area and northwest Indiana.



Indiana State Police are urging drivers to fill up before traveling into northwest Indiana as widespread power outages following Tuesday's severe weather lead to long lines and concerns about possible fuel shortages.

Fuel shortage concerns in NW Indiana

Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield warned Tuesday night that drivers heading into Lake or Porter counties should get gas before entering the area.

"If you are traveling into Northwest Indiana in the next few days, please fill up with gas prior to entering Lake or Porter Counties," Fifield said.

For drivers traveling east on Interstate 80/94, Fifield recommended filling up in Illinois. Drivers heading west on I-94 should get gas in Michigan or LaPorte County, while those traveling north on I-65 from the Indianapolis area should fill up around Lafayette.

Power outages have affected many gas stations in northwest Indiana, and the stations that remain open are seeing heavy demand.

"Due to power outages, the gas stations that are open are very busy and may run out of fuel, both gasoline and diesel, at the current rate of need with generators running," Fifield said.

Drivers could also encounter problems away from the interstates. Fifield said many secondary roads remain blocked by downed power lines and trees and could take days to clear.

He asked people to consider avoiding travel until roads are cleared and power is restored.

The backstory:

A powerful line of storms swept through the Chicago area Tuesday morning and early afternoon, bringing wind gusts of up to 100 mph, large hail, flooding and tornadoes.

The Storm Prediction Center classified the weather event as a derecho.

At least three EF-1 tornadoes were confirmed in the Chicago area, according to the National Weather Service. One tracked from near Monee through Crete in eastern Will County, another moved from near southern Orland Park toward Flossmoor, and a third was confirmed around Mokena.

Significant storm damage was reported in Cook and Will counties, including Homewood and Tinley Park, as well as several communities in northwest Indiana.

As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, more than 146,000 ComEd customers remained without power across the Chicago area. More than 274,000 NIPSCO customers were without power in northwest Indiana.

Portage house explosion

One person was killed Tuesday after a home exploded in the 6600 block of Harrison Avenue in Portage, Indiana.

Officials have not said what caused the explosion or whether it was connected to the severe weather. No information about the person who died has been released.

Strong storms could return Wednesday

What's next:

Thunderstorms look quite likely to redevelop by mid or late morning and blast through our area once again sometime before noon. Severe thunderstorm hazards would once again be in play.

What makes this somewhat more disturbing is the fact that so many people are without power and therefore with a limited means of getting warnings that may come out. This is particularly the case in northwest Indiana. Nevertheless, watches and warnings are possible, especially through midday.

The rest of the day will be rather warm and humid with highs in the lower 80s.