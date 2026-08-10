2 fatally shot while leaving gas station on Chicago's South Side, police say

The Brief A 25-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were fatally shot just before 6:30 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of West Pershing Road on Chicago's South Side. Police said three suspects in a silver Nissan opened fire on the victims as they left a business before fleeing eastbound. The victims' identities have not been released, and no arrests have been announced. The investigation is ongoing.



Three suspects opened fire on two people as they left a gas station Monday evening on Chicago's South Side, killing both victims, authorities said.

Double fatal shooting on Chicago's South Side

What we know:

The shooting happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the 200 block of West Pershing Road.

Chicago police said a 25-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were leaving a business when three people in a silver Nissan approached them.

The suspects opened fire before fleeing eastbound, police said.

The man was shot 12 times and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, where he later died, CPD said.

The woman was shot six times and was also taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. She later died.

No other injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The victims' identities have not been released.

Police have not released additional information about the suspects. The investigation is ongoing.