Chicago elementary school shooting leaves 2 custodians dead, police say

The Brief Two custodians, a 48-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man, were fatally shot Monday afternoon at Mark Twain Elementary School in Chicago. Both victims were taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition and later died. Police recovered a weapon at the school. Authorities have not said what led to the shooting or whether the victims knew each other. School was not in session at the time.



Two custodians are dead after a shooting Monday afternoon at a Chicago elementary school, authorities said.

Shooting at Chicago elementary school leaves 2 dead

What we know:

The shooting happened around 3:40 p.m. at Mark Twain Elementary School in the 5100 block of South Lotus Avenue.

Chicago police said officers found two adults unresponsive inside the school.

A 48-year-old woman who had been shot once in the head was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition. A 63-year-old man who had also been shot once in the head was taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.

Officers recovered a weapon at the scene.

What they're saying:

SEIU Local 73 confirmed the man and woman were custodians at the school.

"The only facts we know right now are that two families have lost a loved one and our prayers are with their families, and the staff, students, and families at Mark Twain Elementary School," said Trumaine Reeves, executive vice president of SEIU Local 73.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what led to the shooting and their identities have not been released.

What's next:

The school was not in session when the shooting happened. Students are scheduled to return Aug. 24.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.