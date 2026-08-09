Training camp report: How D'Andre Swift and Kaden Davis shined for the Chicago Bears

The Brief The thunderstorms delayed Chicago Bears training camp but not by much. The team still got their work in on the inside at the Walter Payon Center, where two offensive players shined. Here’s what we learned from practice No. 10 at Halas Hall.



The tenth practice of Chicago Bears training camp is in the books, a bit later than expected.

Rainy weather and thunderstorms put the practice back inside the Walter Payton Center and delayed the start time until after 2 p.m.

But, the Bears got the practice in.

Here’s what we learned from practice No. 10 at Halas Hall, where Kaden Davis might make some roster decisions difficult for the Bears’ front office.

Big picture view:

The Bears’ secondary was showing some signs of how injured they are.

In team drills, the Bears had multiple long gains on passing plays. One was a deep shot to Jahdae Walker for a touchdown on busted coverage. Another was Rome Odunze creating easy separation on a deep out route for a long gain.

Kaden Davis also caught a pass from Case Keenum, stiff-armed Dillon Thieneman and raced two defensive backs for a touchdown. More on Davis to come.

It wasn’t all negative, though. Tyrique Stevenson and Xavier Woods both intercepted Caleb Williams. Stevenson stepped in front of Rome Odunze and snagged a pass on an out route where Williams was facing pressure. Woods intercepted Williams on a Hail Mary-type heave.

This isn’t too alarming, but with four defensive backs who weren’t at Halas Hall a week ago participating in practices on Sunday there were bound to be some lapses.

Defensive backs coach Al Harris and defensive coordinator have some work to do before Saturday’s preseason opener.

LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS - JULY 29: D'Andre Swift #4 of the Chicago Bears runs drills during Chicago Bears Training Camp at Halas Hall on July 29, 2026 in Lake Forest, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

Sunday Standouts

Plenty of plays were made on Sunday, but two players were the most consistent from the start of practice to the end.

D’Andre Swift:

The Bears’ starting running back wasn’t going to get the same bulk of reps in camp that he’s been used to. Bears coach Ben Johnson was open about how the team was going to limit his reps in the name of keeping him fresh.

That’s the staff’s main concern with Swift, not anything else.

"I've had a long history with him obviously, so I know the skill set," Johnson said last Monday. "There's things in the pass game that we'll continue to look at and challenge him on, but where he is as a runner right now, I think we feel really good about."

That was the case on Sunday, where Swift looked great leading the charge for the Bears’ offense.

Swift was productive running screen plays. His best moments of the day were in the situational drills.

The Bears’ offense had a one-point lead with 2:24 left in an end of game situation where the defense had three time outs plus the two-minute warning to get a stop and get the ball back. Swift had three carries for 28 yards to win the drill. He had burst, power and speed as he raced into the second level.

Swift did fumble near the end of practice, but it looked like that was a good play by the defense to force the fumble on the six-year veteran.

Kaden Davis:

The Bears might have some tough decisions to make at Halas Hall soon beyond just at defensive back.

Northwest Missouri State product Kaden Davis had himself an impressive day.

He had his touchdown at the beginning of practice where he outraced two defenders and stiff armed the Bears’ first-round pick before showing off his speed to score.

He also had a touchdown catch at the end of practice. Tyson Bagent fired a deep ball to the right after Davis got a step on his defender. Davis tracked the pass perfectly and hauled in the deep ball for a touchdown.

This isn’t the first day Davis has made some head-turning plays. He’s had multiple moments throughout camp where he’s wowed the crowds with great catches and a clear understanding of the Bears’ offense.

Davis played with the first-team offense on Sunday at times, too.

This might make for some tough decisions if he continues this performance through camp and preseason games. If the Bears do keep six receivers on their 53-man roster, Davis might have to beat out Scotty Miller for that final spot.

Odunze, Burden, Kalif Raymond, Jahdae Walker and Zavion Thomas are all guaranteed spots. Davis might need to out-perform Miller in the preseason to keep a spot, much like Walker did last preseason.

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Dig deeper:

Availability wise, the Bears did not have Cam Lewis, Montez Sweat, Braxton Jones, D’Marco Jackson, Terell Smith, Jaylon Jones and Luther Burden III at practice.

Rookie Zavion Thomas left practice during the seven-on-seven period and didn’t return.

Because of those absences, Jahdae Walker was with the first-team offense more, Kiran Amegadjie was with the first-team offense at left tackle, Xavier Woods was with the first-team defense at safety next to Thieneman and Malik Muhammad got first-team reps at nickel cornerback.