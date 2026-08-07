Hackney's on Lake to close after more than 70 years in Glenview

The Brief Hackney's on Lake will close in early September after more than seven decades in business. The restaurant said its 700-seat Lake Avenue location no longer makes sense for its business in 2026. Hackney's on Harms will remain open and is undergoing renovations.



After more than seven decades in business, a longtime Glenview restaurant is preparing to close its doors for good.

Hackney's on Lake announces closure

The backstory:

Hackney's on Lake announced the closure on social media Friday, saying the restaurant is set to close in early September.

"Since 1955, this building has served up Hackneyburgers, french fried onions and a whole lot of Glenview memories – birthdays, sports banquets, first jobs, meeting friends at the Circle Bar. In early September, we'll be closing our Lake Avenue location for good. It's not a decision we take lightly. But a 700-seat restaurant made sense in the 1960s – it doesn't in 2026," the restaurant said in part in a statement.

Hackney's has another Glenview location, Hackney's on Harms, that will remain open.

"This will let us focus on creating an excellent customer experience at our Harms location, where our exciting renovation will be complete," the restaurant said.

What's next:

It's unclear what will happen to the Lake Avenue building or the restaurant's current employees.

We'll provide updates to this story as more information becomes available.