Two women robbed at gunpoint in Chicago warn others to stay alert

The Brief Two women were robbed at gunpoint early Wednesday at a gas station near 74th and State streets on Chicago’s South Side. Armed men opened their car doors, pointed guns at them and stole their purses, phones, money and other belongings. The women said they complied with the robbers and believe it saved their lives. They are urging others to stay alert and aware of their surroundings, even in familiar places.



Two women who were robbed at gunpoint on Chicago’s South Side are warning others to stay alert and be aware of their surroundings.

Two women robbed at gunpoint in Chicago

The backstory:

The women said they were on their way home early Wednesday when they stopped at a gas station near 74th and State streets.

They said armed men ran up to their vehicle, opened the doors and pointed guns at them. The robbers took their purses, phones, money and other belongings.

The women said they put their hands up and complied with the robbers’ demands. They believe that decision may have saved their lives.

Now, they are urging others to remain cautious — even in familiar places.

"You got kids with army guns robbing females. And they got army guns," Jazmin Riley said. "A robbery is a robbery. Ain’t no time limit. You can be robbed in daylight or night. ... Be aware. Be more cautious. When I seen that car, I should’ve took off."

The other woman said she was terrified but put her hands up and did what the robbers told her to do. She believes that is why she survived.

She said she had been celebrating her birthday before the robbery.

What's next:

The robbers took her money and phone, she said, but they also took something more difficult to replace — her sense of safety.