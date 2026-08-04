Cook County Jail staff checking new arrestee make surprising discovery, sheriff says

The Brief Cook County Jail staff found a loaded 9mm handgun during routine intake screening on July 29. The sheriff's office said 23-year-old Philip Robinson now faces additional felony weapons charges. Officials said the firearm was recovered before it entered the secure area of the jail.



A Chicago man is facing new felony charges after authorities said a loaded gun was found in his pants while he was being processed at the Cook County Jail last week.

Loaded gun found during Cook County Jail intake

What we know:

Cook County Jail correctional staff recovered the firearm around 9:36 a.m. on July 29 while screening an incoming person in custody, according to the sheriff's office.

The weapon was a 9mm Taurus handgun loaded with 13 rounds, including one in the chamber. Officials said it was detected during routine screening and recovered before it entered the secure facility.

The sheriff's office identified the man as 23-year-old Philip Robinson.

Philip Robinson and the gun recovered. (CCSO)

According to Chicago police arrest records, Robinson was arrested the night before, on July 28, in the 6600 block of South Laflin Street in the Englewood neighborhood.

He was originally taken into custody on misdemeanor charges of resisting or obstructing a peace officer or correctional employee, as well as misdemeanor cannabis possession.

The sheriff's office said Robinson now faces additional felony weapons charges related to the firearm.

What they're saying:

"Every person entering the Cook County Jail is screened and thoroughly searched," the Cook County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post. "Attempts to bring weapons or other contraband into the facility will be detected and charges will be pursued."

The sheriff's office also praised correctional staff for finding the weapon during the intake process.

What's next:

Robinson is due in court Wednesday.