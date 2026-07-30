Two people found dead inside Harvey home, police say

The Brief Two people were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds Thursday morning inside a Harvey home. Two dogs were also shot. One died and the other is in critical condition. Harvey police and Illinois State Police are investigating.



Two people were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside a south suburban home Thursday morning.

Harvey double homicide investigation

What we know:

Police said officers responded around 7:23 a.m. to a report of a possible medical issue at a home near 150th Street and Vine Avenue in Harvey.

When officers arrived, they found two people dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Two dogs were also shot. One died from its injuries, while the other remains in critical condition.

Based on preliminary information, investigators said there does not appear to be an ongoing threat to the public.

What we don't know:

The victims' identities have not been released as authorities work to notify their families.

Details about what led to the shooting and whether any suspects have been identified remain unclear.

What they're saying:

Harvey Mayor Shirley Drewenski offered condolences to the victims' families and pledged accountability as the homicide investigation continues.

"I am heartbroken by the tragic loss of two lives in our community today. On behalf of the City of Harvey, I extend my deepest condolences to the victims' families and loved ones during this unimaginable time," Drewenski said in a statement. "Let me be clear: those responsible will be held accountable. The Harvey Police Department, working alongside our law enforcement partners, is committed to conducting a thorough investigation and bringing those responsible to justice."

What's next:

The Harvey Police Department Detective Division is leading the investigation with help from the Illinois State Police.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harvey PD Detective Division at 708-331-3030, ext. 226.