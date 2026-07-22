Chicago Bears stadium renderings: See every proposal so far

The Brief The Chicago Bears' search for a site to build their new stadium continues. In June 2025, the team announced its intention to build in Northwest Indiana, which was a shift from their intentions to build in Arlington Heights just nine months earlier in Sept. 2025. Throughout the entire stadium saga, there have been plenty of renderings released on what potential stadiums could look like.



The Chicago Bears' stadium search has since focused on Northwest Indiana. They wouldn't be the only NFL team moving across the border for a new stadium.

This week, the Kansas City Chiefs released renderings on what a re-imagined Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Kansas – not Kansas City, Missouri – would look like.

"It is the honor of a lifetime to be entrusted with designing the next home of the Kansas City Chiefs in our hometown," David Manica, president and owner, MANICA, said in a statement. "My entire team is committed to creating a stadium that honors the legacy, tradition, and unmatched energy of Arrowhead while boldly reimagining its future.

In the entire Bears' stadium saga, from Soldier Field all the way to Gary, Indiana, plenty of firms and designers have released renderings and pictures of what each stadium and its surrounding campuses could look like.

Here are all the renderings we have so far of what each proposed Chicago Bears stadium could look like.

Arlington Heights, Illinois

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The Chicago Bears released new renderings of a proposed fixed-roof stadium and mixed-use development in Arlington Heights, designed by Manica Architecture. (Manica Architecture)

In Sept. 2025, a few weeks after announcing Arlington Heights as the franchise's focused area for a new stadium, the Bears released new renderings of a proposed fixed-roof stadium and mixed-use development in Arlington Heights designed by Manica Architecture

What they're saying:

"In evaluating options for a new stadium, the focus of the McCaskey family has been clear: build a world-class stadium that requires zero money from the State of Illinois for its construction," Bears president and CEO Kevin Warren said in an open letter on Sept. 8, 2025. " We are partnering with political, labor, business, and community leaders across Illinois to develop a plan for property tax certainty and a fair contribution toward essential infrastructure that will benefit the entire community. Arlington Heights is the only site within Cook County that meets that standard. It allows us to better serve our fan base and deliver a truly transformative and elevated gameday experience.

Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Edward Peck Design concept designs for the re-imagined Soldier Field Stadium and its surrounding campus. (Edward Peck Design)

Architectural firm Edward Peck Design released a new proposal that pitched a different idea: keep the Bears at Soldier Field with a major overhaul of the historic stadium.

What they're saying:

"This proposal demonstrates how Soldier Field can evolve into a modern global venue while preserving its historic legacy," Managing Director of Edward PECK DESIGN Edward Peck said in a statement." Our client believes the existing Soldier Field site is the ideal location for a world-class venue."

"Its proximity to Chicago’s major cultural and tourism destinations creates a unique opportunity to maximize economic impact and deliver area development with lasting value."

Michael Reese Hospital Site (Bronzeville)

Image 1 of 4 ▼ New Bears stadium renderings revealed for former Michael Reese Hospital site (Farpoint Development)

Farpoint Development shared four new renderings in March 2025 that offered a peek at what a proposed Chicago Bears stadium site a the former Michael Reese Hospital site would look like.

What they're saying:

"As we continue our infrastructure work on the Bronzeville Lakefront site, we would love to make it home to the Chicago Bears, but regardless, we will continue the work needed to make it Chicago’s premier mixed-use community," Farpoint Founding Principal Scott Goodman said in a statement.

Gary, Indiana

In January 2026, the City of Gary, Indiana, released renderings on three identified three sites where the Chicago Bears could build a new stadium.

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What they're saying:

"A move to Gary isn’t just about a building; it’s about building a dynasty," Melton said in a written statement. "There’s a reason we call this region Chicagoland. Gary is just 30 minutes from downtown Chicago—closer than Arlington Heights—minutes from the Gary Chicago International Airport and uniquely positioned with waterfront views straight to Chicago’s skyline. No other location offers this combination of proximity, identity alignment, and iconic visual connection to Chicago". Unlike Arlington Heights, we have support of local, county and state leaders."

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Northwest Indiana

The Bears announced on June 5 they were intending to build a stadium in Northwest Indiana, specifically Hammond, Indiana, with the specific site to be named later.

The team has not yet released any rendering for a proposed site.

What they're saying:

"Yesterday, the Chicago Bears Board of Directors met and voted to advance our stadium development project in Hammond, Indiana, with the exact site to be selected," Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren and Bears Chairman George McCaskey said in a statement on June 6. "We believe a world-class stadium project in Hammond will transform the region, connecting Northwest Indiana to the South Side of Chicago through the Loop and across neighborhoods and suburbs stretching north of the city. It will bring Chicagoland together and deliver new opportunities to its residents and businesses."