Gary, Indiana, releases 3 renderings for potential Chicago Bears stadium sites

The city of Gary, Indiana, has furthered its efforts to bring the Chicago Bears to the Hoosier state.

The city, as it continues "aggressively pursuing the franchise," has identified three sites where the Bears could build a new stadium.

"Back in 1994, the Chicago Bears saw potential in Gary, and we have never forgotten that vote of confidence," Gary Mayor Eddie Melton said in a statement. "Thirty years later, Gary is even better positioned. Gary’s proposal gives the Bears the tax certainty and stability that the organization says is key to success."

What they're saying:

According to a press release, the city of Gary's Stadium Authority has identified three sites they call "Plug-and-Play sites" the city considers ready for immediate development. These sites are:

Gary West End Entertainment District: This space is adjacent to Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. The release notes this is the state of Indiana's highest-grossing gaming location and offers "immediate synergy with a proven entertainment hub."

Buffington Harbor: Like Soldier Field, the Buffington Harbor offers the Bears a stadium on the waterfront. The release describes it as "a premier waterfront opportunity with established infrastructure and quick access to multiple modes of transportation."

Miller Beach: This site is adjacent to the Indiana Dunes National Park landmark, which garners three million annual visitors and will give the Bears a "stadium experience unlike any other in the NFL."

These renderings come after sources told FOX Chicago that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was seen visiting potential stadium sites in Northwest Indiana the same weekend the Bears hosted the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Wild Card round at Soldier Field. Goodell was also seen touring the Arlington Heights site.

The Bears have pledged not to use Illinois taxpayer money on a new stadium, but the franchise said it still needs public funds for infrastructure improvements around the site.

On Friday, the Village of Arlington Heights and Illinois state leaders held a press conference that urged the approval of a Mega Project Bill aimed at supporting large-scale developments, which includes the Bears’ proposed stadium project at Arlington Park.

New Indiana Bears stadium in photos

Image 1 of 17 ▼

In the release, the City of Gary calls these three sites a "natural habitat" for the Bears.

"A move to Gary isn’t just about a building; it’s about building a dynasty," Melton said in a written statement. "There’s a reason we call this region Chicagoland. Gary is just 30 minutes from downtown Chicago—closer than Arlington Heights—minutes from the Gary Chicago International Airport and uniquely positioned with waterfront views straight to Chicago’s skyline. No other location offers this combination of proximity, identity alignment, and iconic visual connection to Chicago". Unlike Arlington Heights, we have support of local, county and state leaders."

Having trouble viewing the slideshow above? Click here.