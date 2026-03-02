Chicago-area man tried to solicit, exposed himself to 2 minors on video, prosecutors say

The Brief A 30-year-old Kane County man was charged with soliciting and exposing himself to two minors over video chat. The suspect also allegedly tried to meet the two underage victims for sex, prosecutors said. Dustin Dunn was charged with multiple crimes, according to prosecutors.



A northwest suburban man was accused of allegedly trying to solicit and exposing himself to two minors over video chat.

What we know:

Dustin J. Dunn, 30, of Fox River Grove, was charged with soliciting and possessing child sexual abuse material, including video and photos, indecent solicitation of a child, solicitation to meet a child, and sexual exploitation of a child, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Dustin J. Dunn (Kane County State's Attorney's Office)

Dunn was allegedly in communication with the two victims on multiple occasions between September of 2025 and January of this year. Prosecutors said he used a social media app to solicit the videos and photos from the two minors.

He allegedly exposed himself on live video chat and tried to get them to undress and perform sexual acts on camera, prosecutors said. Dunn also allegedly sent messages to them which indicated plans to meet up with them to perform "sexual acts to them."

Dunn is being held at the Kane County Jail.

What's next:

His next court date is set for March 6 for a pretrial detention hearing.