Chicago named front-runner city to host Democratic National Convention again in 2028, 2032

Chicago is a finalist city under consideration to host the Democratic National Convention in 2028 and 2032, the Democratic National Committee announced Monday.

What we know:

The announcement follows the Chicago Bid Committee’s response earlier this year to the DNC’s request for proposals. Committee members also met with DNC officials in February to answer questions about the proposal.

Chicago hosted the 2024 Democratic National Convention, drawing thousands of attendees from across the United States.

Tens of millions more watched via television, streaming and other platforms, according to DNC officials.

"Another Chicago convention would build on the success of the 2024 Democratic National Convention convention, the most successful political convention in history," officials said.

The 2024 convention was held Aug. 19-22. Speakers included then-President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, former President Barack Obama, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Vice President Kamala Harris, who secured the Democratic presidential nomination to run against then-former President Donald Trump.

What they're saying:

"Following the unforgettable success of the 2024 Democratic National Convention, Chicago is proud to once again be in consideration to host the DNC. With our extensive track-record of safely and successfully hosting large-scale events, our vibrant and diverse culture, and our status as a world-class destination – we’re confident that Chicago is best positioned to put on a convention that matches the enthusiasm, success, and energy of the 2024 DNC. The team that brought Democrats the best political convention is ready to do it again," the Chicago Bid Commmittee said in a statement.

The backstory:

The 2024 convention generated an estimated $371.4 million in economic impact, the most in convention history, according to DNC officials.

A decision on the host city for the next Democratic National Convention has not been announced.