Chicago-area man stabbed housemate hours after release from custody, prosecutors say

The Brief A DuPage County man allegedly stabbed a housemate on Saturday, hours after being released from custody from a previous assault. Ernesto Granados was charged with home invasion, armed violence, and aggravated battery. Just hours before the alleged stabbing, he had been arrested on misdemeanor assault charges for an alleged incident at the same home.



A west suburban man allegedly broke into his housemate’s room and stabbed him on Saturday afternoon, after he had already been accused of assaulting another resident of the home on Friday.

What we know:

Ernesto Granados, 29, was charged with home invasion, armed violence, and aggravated battery, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office. A judge ordered Granados to remain in jail ahead of a trial.

Ernesto Granados (DuPage County State's Attorney's Office)

The suspect was already facing misdemeanor assault and disorderly conduct charges stemming from an incident on Friday when he allegedly kicked in a bathroom door and assaulted a resident at the home in the 100 block of W. Wrightwood Avenue in Glendale Heights. Granados could not be held in jail based on those charges, so he was released from custody on the condition that he not go into the home.

Then, just before 3 p.m. on Saturday, police again responded to the home when Granados allegedly broke into the other housemate’s bedroom, holding a knife. He then allegedly stabbed the victim in the stomach and left the bedroom.

Glendale Heights police took Granados into custody. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

What they're saying:

"As we all do, the victims in this case have every right to feel safe in their own home," said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin in a statement. "Mr. Granados’ alleged violent actions on two separate occasions, however, have shattered that expectation of security his victims once enjoyed."

Berlin also added a call to change the state’s SAFE-T Act, a law that banned cash bail in Illinois and regulates when a judge can keep a suspect in jail after being charged with a crime.

"Today’s charges against Mr. Granados, who was previously granted pre-trial release just six hours before he allegedly returned to the home and violated his conditions of pre-trial release, illustrate the need for the General Assembly to enact changes to the State’s Safe-T-Act to give judges more discretion at First Appearance Court," Berlin said. "Too often, we are seeing offenders released pre-trial because the Act does not allow judges to use their discretion for certain offenses."

What's next:

Granados’ next court appearance is scheduled for March 30.