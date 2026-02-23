Man, 19, charged with eight counts of murder in Oak Forest death: police

The Brief A 19-year-old Dolton man, Steven Knox, was indicted on eight counts of first-degree murder in the death of 68-year-old Michael Arnold of Oak Forest. Arnold was found unresponsive at his home last month and was pronounced dead; his death was later ruled a homicide. Knox is scheduled for a detention hearing at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 25, at the Bridgeview Courthouse.



A 19-year-old Dolton man has been charged with eight counts of first-degree murder in the death of a 68-year-old man, authorities said.

Steven Knox was indicted Monday by a grand jury in connection with the death of Michael Arnold of Oak Forest.

Pictured is Steven Knox. (Oak Forest PD )

What we know:

Last month, Oak Forest police and fire officials responded to a residence in the 15000 block of Sunset Avenue for a report of an unresponsive person.

First responders found Arnold at the scene, and he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office later ruled his death a homicide.

Additional details about the case have not been released.

What's next:

Knox is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 25, at the Bridgeview Courthouse.