Man, 19, charged with eight counts of murder in Oak Forest death: police
OAK FOREST - A 19-year-old Dolton man has been charged with eight counts of first-degree murder in the death of a 68-year-old man, authorities said.
Steven Knox was indicted Monday by a grand jury in connection with the death of Michael Arnold of Oak Forest.
Pictured is Steven Knox. (Oak Forest PD )
What we know:
Last month, Oak Forest police and fire officials responded to a residence in the 15000 block of Sunset Avenue for a report of an unresponsive person.
First responders found Arnold at the scene, and he was pronounced dead, police said.
The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office later ruled his death a homicide.
Additional details about the case have not been released.
What's next:
Knox is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 25, at the Bridgeview Courthouse.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by Oak Forest Police Department.