6 injured in 3-car crash on Chicago’s North Side, police say

The Brief A three-car crash on Chicago's North Side left six people hospitalized. Police said a car ran a red light and then struck two other cars, one of which flipped over. Citations related to the crash are pending.



Six people were injured in a crash involving three cars on Chicago’s North Side early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the crash around 3:21 a.m. in the 2300 block of W. Addison Street in Roscoe Village, according to the Chicago Police Department.

A black Honda sedan was driving eastbound at a high rate of speed when it ran a red light and hit a white Toyota SUV, police said. The crash caused the SUV to flip upside down and hit a light pole.

The black Honda lost control and hit a third car, a black Toyota sedan on Western Avenue.

The 21-year-old driver of the black Honda was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition. An unidentified female passenger was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition with head and internal body injuries. A 22-year-old male passenger was taken to Illinois Masonic in critical condition with head and arm injuries.

The 57-year-old driver of the Toyota SUV was taken to Illinois Masonic in fair condition with head lacerations and chest bruises. A 37-year-old male passenger was taken to Northwestern in fair condition with head lacerations.

The 41-year-old female driver of the black Toyota sedan was taken to Swedish Hospital in good condition for evaluation.

The CPD Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.

Citations are pending.