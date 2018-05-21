Snow leads to 700+ flight cancellations

Chicagoans were met with a sloppy, late-season — or wrong-season — snowfall on Saturday, and it’ll be a while yet until they can finally say that spring has sprung.

Wahlburgers opens newest location in suburban Chicago
They're getting set to rock the burger world in suburban St. Charles. Celebrity brothers Donnie, Mark, and Paul Wahlberg are about to open Wahlburgers Friday. St. Charles resident Donnie Wahlberg joins Good Day Chicago to talk about it.