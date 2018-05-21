Police seek driver in Geneva hit-and-run
Police are looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run last month in west suburban Geneva that left a 73-year-old man injured.
WARNING-GRAPHIC VIDEO: Chicago cop fatally shoots suspected kidnapper in Belmont Central
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability released video Friday of a Chicago police officer fatally shooting a suspected kidnapper on the Northwest Side.
Montgomery man charged with series of vehicle burglaries
A man has been charged with breaking into several vehicles Thursday in west suburban Montgomery.
Man pretends to be firefighter during South Elgin traffic stop: prosecutors
A South Elgin man was charged with impersonating a firefighter during a traffic stop Monday.
Man fatally shot by Chicago police after off-duty officer finds alleged kidnapping victims
Chicago police shot and killed a man on the Northwest Side after an off-duty officer encountered two kidnapping victims who escaped their captor Monday morning.
Man charged with sexually abusing nurse at South Elgin rehab center
A man has been charged with groping a nurse Wednesday at a nursing and rehabilitation center in South Elgin.
Hit-and-run suspect to appear in court to face felony charges
FOX 32's Tia Ewing reports...
Snow leads to 700+ flight cancellations
Chicagoans were met with a sloppy, late-season — or wrong-season — snowfall on Saturday, and it’ll be a while yet until they can finally say that spring has sprung.
Wahlburgers opens newest location in suburban Chicago
They're getting set to rock the burger world in suburban St. Charles. Celebrity brothers Donnie, Mark, and Paul Wahlberg are about to open Wahlburgers Friday. St. Charles resident Donnie Wahlberg joins Good Day Chicago to talk about it.
WARNING: Potential measles exposure at Midway Airport, suburban hospital
People may have been exposed to measles at Midway Airport and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital after an Illinois resident who passed through the two locations has now been confirmed to be diagnosed with the disease.
The pressure to be perfect: How anxiety is impacting local teens
A documentary called "Angst" is about how anxiety is impacting teens.
Michael Phelps, Jason Day hosting charity golf outing in St. Charles
The weather may be a little iffy but that's not keeping anyone from heading out to the second annual Golf.Give.Gala in St. Charles. Actor Taylor Kinney talks about it.