Four family members sue Illinois chiropractor accused of secretly recording patients

An Illinois chiropractor accused of secretly recording nude patients — including children — is now facing a new civil lawsuit filed on behalf of four alleged victims, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Details of the lawsuit:

The lawsuit, filed by the Chicago law firm Romanucci & Blandin, names David Hanson and Hanson Family Chiropractic in Batavia as defendants. It was filed Nov. 24 in the Circuit Court of the 16th Judicial Circuit in Kane County. The plaintiffs, all members of the same family, have not been publicly identified.

The lawsuit includes the following counts:

Count I: Invasion of privacy/intrusion upon seclusion

Count II: Negligence against Hanson and Hanson Family Chiropractic

Count III: Negligence against Hanson Family Chiropractic

Count IV: Breach of fiduciary duty

Count V: Intentional infliction of emotional distress

Count VI: Negligent infliction of emotional distress

Count VII: Violation of the Illinois Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Business Practices Act

Count VIII: Premises liability

The backstory:

Hanson is already facing multiple felony charges after allegedly recording nude videos of more than 180 patients, including children, in his chiropractic office, according to a previous FOX 32 report.

He was charged earlier this month with five counts of producing child pornography (Class X felony), three counts of disseminating child pornography (Class X felony), six counts of possessing child pornography (Class 2 felony), and three counts of unauthorized video recording of a minor through or under clothing (Class 3 felony).

Pictured is David Hanson. (Kane County State's Attorney )

According to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office, Hanson allegedly used hidden cameras to record patients as they undressed or were unclothed. Prosecutors said the victims ranged in age from young children to adults and were mostly female.

Authorities said many of the recordings appeared to have been made in a "red light room" used for red light and near-infrared light therapy. Hanson allegedly placed hidden cameras throughout the office to capture the footage.

Batavia police said Hanson also possessed and shared child sexual abuse material that was not connected to his chiropractic practice.

What's next:

Romanucci & Blandin said additional lawsuits are expected to be filed on behalf of more victims in the coming weeks.

