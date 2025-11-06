Illinois chiropractor accused of secretly recording nude videos of over 180 patients: officials

The Brief David Hanson, a Batavia chiropractor, is charged with multiple felonies after allegedly using hidden cameras to secretly record nude videos of more than 180 patients, including children. Prosecutors say Hanson also possessed and shared child sexual abuse material unrelated to his chiropractic practice; most victims were female and filmed in a therapy room. Hanson was ordered detained pending trial and is due back in court at 9 a.m. Nov. 10; police are seeking additional victims or information at SAOVictimHotline@KaneCountyIL.gov.



An Illinois chiropractor faces multiple felony charges after prosecutors said he secretly recorded nude videos of more than 180 patients — including children — inside his Batavia office.

What we know:

David Hanson, owner of Hanson Family Chiropractic, was charged Thursday with five counts of producing child pornography (Class X felony), three counts of disseminating child pornography (Class X felony), six counts of possessing child pornography (Class 2 felony) and three counts of unauthorized video recording of a minor through or under clothing (Class 3 felony).

Pictured is David Hanson. (Kane County State's Attorney )

According to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office, Hanson is accused of using hidden cameras to record patients as they undressed or were unclothed. Officials said the victims ranged in age from young children to adults and were mostly female.

Authorities said many of the recordings appeared to have been made in a "red light room" used for red light and near-infrared light therapy. Hanson allegedly placed hidden cameras throughout the office to capture the footage.

Batavia police said Hanson also possessed and shared videos containing child sexual abuse material that was not connected to his chiropractic practice.

What's next:

Law enforcement searched Hanson’s home and office Wednesday before taking him into custody that night.

He appeared in court Thursday for a pretrial detention hearing, where prosecutors argued for him to remain jailed. The court granted the request, and Hanson will be held while his case is pending.

His next court appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. Nov. 10.

What you can do:

Police are urging anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Hanson, or who has any further information, to call 630-444-3322 or email SAOVictimHotline@KaneCountyIL.gov.