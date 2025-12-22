Man dies after walking into Chicago hospital with gunshot wound to chest, police say

The Brief An 18-year-old man was shot Sunday night on the West Side. He got himself to Loretto Hospital, where he died. No one has been arrested.



An 18-year-old man died Sunday night after arriving at a West Side hospital with a gunshot wound, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Police said the shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, in the 3800 block of W. West End Avenue.

The victim was shot in the chest and took himself to Loretto Hospital, where he died about a half hour later.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified him as Aden Ramirez.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led up to the shooting.

What's next:

No arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.