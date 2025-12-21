Chicago police warn of string of forcible burglaries across city

The Brief Chicago police are warning of a string of forcible burglaries in which two to four suspects arrive in a stolen vehicle, use hammers or other blunt objects to break in, steal items including safes, deposit boxes, poker machines and suspected drugs, then flee. The suspects are described as two to four Black males, about 16 to 25 years old, wearing black hoodies, dark pants, black shoes, ski masks and gloves. The burglaries were reported at multiple locations across the city and suburbs between early morning hours of Dec. 17 and Dec. 20; police urge the public not to confront suspects and to call 911 or detectives with any information.



Chicago Police are warning of a string of recent forcible burglaries.

What we know:

In each incident, two to four Black offenders arrive at the scene in a stolen vehicle, exit the car with a hammer or other blunt object which they use to smash or force the front door open. Once inside, the offenders take large fire extinguishers, small deposit boxes, small safes, poker machines, and several amounts of USC. Then, the offenders flee the scene in the stolen vehicle.

The offenders are described as two to four Black men, around 16–25 years old, wearing all black hoodies, dark pants, and black shoes. Every individual was wearing black ski masks and gloves.

Dates and locations

1500 block of South Michigan Avenue, 2:27 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025 (Near South Side)

600 block of South Clark Street, 2:37 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025 (Printers Row)

9200 block of South Western Avenue, 3:17 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025 (Evergreen Park)

4700 block of South Lake Park Avenue, 3:40 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025 (Kenwood)

7300 block of North Greenview Avenue, 4 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025 (Rogers Park)

500 block of West 18th Street, 4:27 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025 (Pilsen)

3400 block of North Broadway, 4:46 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025 (Lakeview)

2100 block of North Clark Street, 4:50 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025 (Lincoln Park)

700 block of South Dearborn Street, 4:50 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025 (Central)

Police are reminding the public to never confront an assailant and call 911 immediately. Anyone with information should contact Area 3 Detectives at (312) 744-8263, Area 1 Detectives at (312) 747-8384, Area 2 Detectives at (312) 747-8273, or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference # 25-CWP-03.