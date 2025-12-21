2 men found dead on Chicago’s South Side, police say

The Brief Two men were found dead and lying on the street on Chicago's South Side early Sunday, police said. They were not identified and there was no apparent trauma to their bodies.



What we know:

Officers responded to the 11700 block of S. Marshfield Avenue in Morgan Park around 1:15 a.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

That’s when they found the two men unresponsive and lying on the street. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said there was no apparent trauma to their bodies.

One of the men was a 30-year-old and the second man was not identified, police said.

Area detectives are investigating.