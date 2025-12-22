FBI Chicago offers $10K reward in hunt for murder suspect Antonio Stigler

The Brief The FBI is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of Antonio Stigler. Investigators say Stigler is wanted in connection with the October 2024 killing of a pregnant woman in Riverdale. Authorities believe he may still be in the south suburbs but have not ruled out other locations.



FBI Chicago is turning up the heat in the search for one of its most wanted fugitives.

FOX 32’s Anita Blanton has the exclusive on the latest developments in the hunt for 32-year-old Antonio Stigler.

What we know:

Stigler is wanted by the FBI for allegedly committing a heinous crime, one so awful that investigators say it will shock your conscience.

"This is a crime where he effectively executed this woman in the backyard of a residence. She was eight months pregnant at the time," said Jeremy Resar, supervisory special agent at FBI Chicago. "Assistance from the public in this would go a long way in helping us minimize violent crime in the Chicagoland area."

As an incentive, FBI Chicago just announced it is now offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to Stigler’s arrest.

The shooting took place in the backyard of a Riverdale home on October 24, 2024. Investigators say neither Stigler nor the victim lived where the shooting occurred, and few details are available as to how or why the shooting happened there.

"They knew each other and they were arguing at the time preceding the homicide," said Resar.

Investigators also say Stigler and the female victim were not dating, and they were not related, only that they were acquaintances and both lived in Riverdale.

Dig deeper:

In February 2025, the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force obtained an arrest warrant for Stigler for first-degree murder.

"We have received tips. They have given us some assistance in terms of identifying him. Those tips have suggested to us that he is still in the area, which is encouraging to us, but they’ve not yet led to his arrest," Resar said.

He says the best information his team has suggested that Stigler is still in the south suburbs, but they are not ruling out the possibility that he may be somewhere else in the Chicagoland area or the U.S., like Florida or Texas.

Stigler's last known address was in the 13600 block of South Atlantic Avenue in Riverdale.

"He also has some tattoos on his chest that may be visible depending on what he’s wearing," Resar said.

Stigler is described as a Black male about five feet nine inches tall, weighing around 180 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and a scar under his right eye.

He also goes by the name "Tone" and is considered armed and dangerous.

What you can do:

If you have any information on this case, contact FBI Chicago at 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov.