Illinois high school senior becomes youngest honoree on Forbes 30 Under 30 list

The Brief Illinois high school senior Momin Ahmed has been named the youngest Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree. Ahmed's nonprofit expands access to Model United Nations programs around the world. Model UN Academy has taught more than 18,000 students worldwide.



An Illinois high school senior is gaining national recognition for work that’s making a global impact.

What we know:

Momin Ahmed, a senior at Hinsdale Central High School, has been named the youngest honoree on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list, an annual ranking that highlights young leaders across industries.

Ahmed earned the distinction for founding Model UN Academy, a nonprofit organization focused on expanding access to Model United Nations programs for students around the world.

Dig deeper:

Model UN simulates United Nations debates and diplomacy, but Ahmed said the experience has traditionally been limited to high-income, English-proficient students.

Model UN Academy works to break down those barriers by providing accessible instruction and resources to students globally.

Since launching the organization, Ahmed said Model UN Academy has taught more than 18,000 students across multiple countries.

What's next:

As part of the honor, Ahmed will also speak at the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit in April, where he plans to network with other honorees and share his organization’s mission.

He is also applying to colleges, where he plans to study political science before eventually attending law school.

For other young people hoping to make a difference, Ahmed offered simple advice. "Believe in yourself, believe in your dreams and work hard," he said. "The results will come."