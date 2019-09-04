Simple tips to rejuvenate your breakfast
Registered Dietitian Mia Syn joins the set to dish out a few tips on how to build a better breakfast to start your day.
Celebrating China's Mid-Autumn Festival with delectable mooncakes
Chef Elmo Han from Peninsula Chicago joins the set to show us the creation of Shanghai Terrace's famous mooncakes.
Time-saving tips for those pesky school night meals
Rebecca Andexler from Homemaker's Habitat joins Good Day Chicago to dish out a few helpful ideas when it comes to preparing school night meals.
Riot Fest is back! Here's who you're not going to wanna miss:
Mauricio Reyes joins Good Day Chicago to preview Riot Fest 2019 and break down a list of performers that will leave you wanting more.
'The Dr. Oz Show' rolls into exciting 11th season
Dr. Oz joins Good Day Chicago to get us hyped up for Season 11 of his hit show, airing at 1 p.m. on FOX 32.
'Later with Leon' premieres tonight on FOX 32
"Later with Leon" host Leon Rogers joins Good Day Chicago to tell us what to expect from his new show airing four nights a week at 10 p.m. on FOX 32.
'Stop Sterigenics' reacts to judge's ruling that Willowbrook plant can reopen
Sri Rao from "Stop Sterigenics" joins Good Day Chicago to offer his take on the judge allowing the Sterigenics plant to reopen despite emissions concerns.
Teatro ZinZanni brings spectacular theatrics to Spiegeltent ZaZou
Fabio and Giuliano Anastasini join Good Day Chicago to give us a sneak peek of the thrilling Teatro ZinZanni now playing in Chicago.
Thriller 'Dear Frank' gets advance screening in Chicago
Actor and producer Brian White joins Good Day Chicago to talk about the making of "Dear Frank" ahead of its release.
Jump into all things Chicago River this weekend
Margaret Frisbie, executive director of Friends of the Chicago River, joins the show to talk about the Chicago River Revival Festival and Big Jump, taking place this weekend.
Donna More one of several challengers hoping to unseat Kim Foxx
Former prosecutor Donna Moore joins Good Day Chicago to explain why she will run against current Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx in the March primary.
Football tailgating done right at Jake Melnick's Corner Tap
Geoff Turner of Jake Melnick's Corner Tap joins Good Day Chicago to show off some of their amazing tailgate offerings for Bears season.
Vaping-related illnesses have community on high alert
Dr. Stephen Amesbury from Advocate Condell Medical Center joins Good Day Chicago to talk about the inherent dangers in vaping.
Fun, football and fandom at forefront of 2019 NFL Kickoff Experience
FOX 32's Rafer Weigel reports...
Rooh brings elevated Indian cuisine to West Loop
Chef Sujan Sarkar joins Good Day Chicago to show off some of the delectable offerings from Rooh, a modern Indian restaurant in the West Loop.
Cocktails and creativity abound at SafeHouse's Sip & Sketch Workshop
Jane Labowitch and Kristal Burk join Good Day Chicago to preview the upcoming Sip & Sketch Workshop at SafeHouse.
Chicago's best chefs come together for 'Cooking Up a Cure' charity event
Chef Cleetus Friedman joins Good Day Chicago to preview the 11th annual "Cooking Up a Cure" event at City Hall.
Mike's Perfect Pets: Gus
Meet Gus, a 5-month-old pup, who is looking for his forever home!
Ask Karen Conti: Coparenting and custody issues
Attorney Karen Conti answers Facebook viewers' questions regarding coparenting and child custody issues.