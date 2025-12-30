Expand / Collapse search

Chicago crime: 2 men shot, 1 fatally, on NW Side, police say

By Alex Ortiz
Published  December 30, 2025 7:40pm CST
The Brief

    • Two men were shot, one fatally, in Humboldt Park on Tuesday afternoon.
    • Police said four offenders opened fire on them, but did not say if anyone was in custody.

CHICAGO - Two men were shot, one fatally, on Chicago’s Northwest Side on Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

Police responded to the shooting around 1:17 p.m. in the 700 block of N. Spaulding Avenue in Humboldt Park, according to the Chicago Police Department.

A 38-year-old man and an 18-year-old man were in an alley when four offenders got out of a car and opened fire at them, police said.

The 38-year-old was shot multiple times and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he died.

The 18-year-old was shot in his left leg and right arm. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

Police did not provide a description of the gunmen or their car. They did not say if anyone was in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.

