Chicago crime: 2 men shot, 1 fatally, on NW Side, police say

The Brief Two men were shot, one fatally, in Humboldt Park on Tuesday afternoon. Police said four offenders opened fire on them, but did not say if anyone was in custody.



Two men were shot, one fatally, on Chicago’s Northwest Side on Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

Police responded to the shooting around 1:17 p.m. in the 700 block of N. Spaulding Avenue in Humboldt Park, according to the Chicago Police Department.

A 38-year-old man and an 18-year-old man were in an alley when four offenders got out of a car and opened fire at them, police said.

The 38-year-old was shot multiple times and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he died.

The 18-year-old was shot in his left leg and right arm. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

Police did not provide a description of the gunmen or their car. They did not say if anyone was in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.