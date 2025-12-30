Chicago man charged with crashing stolen car into CPD vehicle, seriously injuring officers: police

The Brief An 18-year-old is charged after allegedly running a stop sign in a stolen car and crashing into a Chicago police vehicle in Wrigleyville. Two officers were seriously injured, and the driver was critically hurt before being taken into custody. Authorities say the crash also damaged three parked cars and pushed the squad car into a tree.



A man has been charged with striking a CPD vehicle with a stolen car, seriously injuring two police officers Monday morning in the Wrigleyville neighborhood.

What we know:

Orlando Matos III, 18, allegedly drove through a stop sign just before 3 a.m. and hit a police car in the 1100 block of West Waveland Avenue, according to police.

After the initial impact, the stolen car struck three parked vehicles, while the police squad car was pushed onto the sidewalk and into a tree, authorities said.

Both officers were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, while Matos was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition and later placed into custody.

Matos was charged on Monday night with two felony counts of aggravated reckless driving causing bodily harm and one count of possession of a stolen vehicle. He was also issued several driving citations.

What you can do:

Matos was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning for a detention hearing.