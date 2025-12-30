Chicago man charged with crashing stolen car into CPD vehicle, seriously injuring officers: police
CHICAGO - A man has been charged with striking a CPD vehicle with a stolen car, seriously injuring two police officers Monday morning in the Wrigleyville neighborhood.
What we know:
Orlando Matos III, 18, allegedly drove through a stop sign just before 3 a.m. and hit a police car in the 1100 block of West Waveland Avenue, according to police.
After the initial impact, the stolen car struck three parked vehicles, while the police squad car was pushed onto the sidewalk and into a tree, authorities said.
Both officers were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, while Matos was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition and later placed into custody.
Matos was charged on Monday night with two felony counts of aggravated reckless driving causing bodily harm and one count of possession of a stolen vehicle. He was also issued several driving citations.
What you can do:
Matos was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning for a detention hearing.
The Source: The information in this article came from the Chicago Police Department and previous FOX 32 reporting.