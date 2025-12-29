Stolen car crashes into CPD squad car, seriously injuring two officers
CHICAGO - Two Chicago police officers were seriously injured early Tuesday when their squad car was struck by a stolen vehicle on the city’s North Side, authorities said.
What we know:
The crash happened about 2:56 a.m. near 3600 N. Racine Ave. as a marked Chicago Police Department squad car was traveling southbound. Police said a Hyundai Elantra that had been reported stolen disregarded a stop sign and collided with the squad car in the intersection.
After the initial impact, the Elantra struck three parked vehicles, while the police squad car was pushed onto the sidewalk and into a tree, authorities said.
Both officers were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Elantra, an 18-year-old man, was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition and later placed into custody.
No other injuries were reported. Charges and citations are pending, and the Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.