Sinkhole reported on Chicago's South Side

A sinkhole reported Monday morning has closed a stretch of roadway on Chicago's South Side.

What we know:

SkyFOX was over the scene and observed a decent-sized sinkhole in the middle of the road near 111th Street and Whipple Street in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood.

It appears a ruptured water main may have caused the ground beneath the street to wash away.

Because of the damage, 111th Street is blocked between Albany and Sacramento avenues. Whipple Street is also closed on both sides of 111th Street, according to FOX 32's Gabriella Premus.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear when the repairs will be completed and how long the roads will be shut down.

What's next:

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use 115th Street as an alternate route until further notice.