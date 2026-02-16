J.Cole announces global arena tour with stop in Chicago

The Brief Grammy-winning rapper and producer J.Cole announces a 50-plus city global arena tour. J.Cole will stop at Chicago's United Center on Aug. 11, 2026. Tickets go on presale Feb. 17, with general sales beginning Feb. 20.



J. Cole’s newly announced tour will hit more than 50 cities across 15 countries, making it his first solo headline run in five years.

What we know:

The global trek supports his seventh studio album, The Fall Off, released Feb. 6, 2026.

Chicago fans will see the rapper perform Aug. 11 at the United Center as part of a packed summer stretch that includes stops in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Toronto and more.

Dig deeper:

The Fall-Off Tour follows the success of J. Cole’s 2021 Off-Season Tour and his last major global run in 2017.

In addition to standard tickets, the tour will feature VIP packages with premium seating options, access to pre-show lounges, early merchandise shopping and exclusive items.

What's next:

Presales for North American dates begin Tuesday, Feb. 17, with general ticket sales opening Friday, Feb. 20.

Visit TheFallOff.com for tickets and more information.